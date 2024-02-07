Cabinet approves oil palm biomass industry policy

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): The State Cabinet has approved the Oil Palm Biomass Industry Policy, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Chairing the Chief Minister’s Department post-cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu here on Wednesday, he said the Cabinet also decided to impose a State Sales Tax on biomass export pending the implementation of the policy.

“This is to control the export of biomass,” he said, adding that a Sabah oil palm biomass law would also be enacted to regulate the industry in the state.

The policy would be enforced within two years from the date of its approval (after the POIC Sabah Biomass Collection Platform is fully operational) and would be under the purview of the Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

Hajiji also told the heads of the departments under the Chief Minister’s Department that the Cabinet had taken note of the review of the management of the Urban Community Development Committees (JKDB) by the Local Government and Housing Ministry.