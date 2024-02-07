CP: Various liquor, cigs worth over RM98.7 mln in Kuching, Padawan seized in contraband op

KUCHING (Feb 7): Various types of liquor and cigarettes including those already expired worth more than RM98.7 million were confiscated in Op Taring Alpha here and Padawan districts on Tuesday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the seizure was made by the Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order’s (KDNKA) Special Investigation Team together with the Region 5 Marine Police Team (PPMW5) and the General Operations Force (PGA) of the Sarawak Brigade and the Kuching District Police Headquarters.

According to him, a total of eight local men between the ages of 22 and 67 were arrested in the operation.

“A total of three raids were carried out at different premises namely in Jalan Setia Raja (Kuching), Jalan Padungan (Kuching) and Batu 7, Jalan Penrissen (Padawan).

“As a result of the raid, we have successfully seized 2,858 boxes of cigarettes and liquor of various brands, most of which have expired, with a total value of the seizure reaching RM98.7 million including tax,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus, PPMW5 Commander ACP Ab Rahman Mat Hasan, Sarawak Brigade PGA Commander ACP Che Gazali Che Awang and Kuching District Police Chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He added that the investigation was conducted under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

“If convicted, a maximum prison sentence of six months to five years and a fine of up to RM100,000 can be imposed,” he said

All the suspects are now remanded to assist the investigation.

“The police are now also investigating whether all the premises that were raided or the suspects that were arrested have a connection (to a syndicate) or not,” he said.

He also called on the public who have information regarding the crime of contraband smuggling to pass it on to the police.