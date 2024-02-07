Don challenges politicians to prove devotion to country by serving for free

KUCHING (Feb 7): The country’s politicians have been challenged to serve Malaysia for free by forgoing any salary, allowance, or pension.

In issuing the challenge, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow said it is time politicians prove their deep devotion to the country.

“Politicians always claim to us that they always love the country and the people. They always say to us that they are willing to do everything, including sacrificing everything for the sake of the country and the people.

“The best way to prove their deep devotion to the country and the people whom they cherish so much is to serve the country and its people for free.

“By doing this, we can save the government money and expenditure and use the saved money for other matters which need urgent attention like the improvement of our educational sector,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar said many schools and tertiary institutions require financial assistance to enhance their services.

“Instead of allocating money for politicians’ salaries, allowances, and pensions, we should channel all this money to improve all our educational institutions,” he suggested.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will discuss the proposed abolition of pensions for politicians at Cabinet-level and then in Parliament before a decision is made.

This follows a proposal to abolish the pension scheme for new civil servants, who would instead come under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

Muzaffar noted the need for a legal examination of the proposed abolishment of the pension scheme for civil servants and politicians, considering existing laws, including the Federal Constitution.

According to him, if implemented the new policy should not be restricted to civil servants.

“If the government really wants to improve the country’s finances and expenditure, the new policy should also be extended to all politicians like members of parliament, state assembly members, exco members, and ministers as well,” he suggested.

“By considering the current economic situation and the government’s financial situation, we should go further where the abolishment of the politician’s pension should also include their salary and allowances as well.”