Dr Sim: My FB page used to provide accurate info to followers

KUCHING (Feb 7): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian told the High Court here today that his Facebook page is among the platforms for him to provide the public with accurate information, inform on his activities, extend seasonal greetings, and for the public to contact him.

He said during cross-examination by lawyer Michael Kong in his defamation suit filed against Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, after Kong asked the deputy premier the purpose of having a Facebook page.

Kong: As a frequent user of Facebook and as an ADUN minister, do you agree with me that many members of the public reach out to you through the Facebook social media platform?

Dr Sim: Many members of the public can reach out to me through my handphone, through social media apart from Facebook. Because of Covid-19, I am not able to be in ‘kopitiam’ for my mobile service, which is the most common way for people to reach out to me.

Kong: What is the purpose of you having a Facebook page for yourself then? Is it not to connect to the general public through the social media platform?

Dr Sim: My Facebook page has more than 200,000 followers and it is important for me to provide them with true information, my activities as well as to wish occasional season’s greetings apart from for the public to contact me.

Kong: Do you agree many reach out to you through Facebook?

Dr Sim: Surprisingly, not a lot reach out to me through Facebook because they know that we will verify the identity of those who need our help.

Kong: In general, do you agree with me that there are members of the public who use Facebook to convey message to politicians such as yourself and the defendant (Chong)?

Dr Sim: In general, there are members of public who use Facebook to convey message to myself, but we also face abuse by users of Facebook especially the cyber troopers, and this is the reason why the Facebook has a function to block these abusers.

In 2020, Dr Sim filed the defamation suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by lawyer Shankar Ram who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The defamation suit heard before judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab continues tomorrow.