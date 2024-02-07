Dr Veronica Lugah appointed as new Sarawak health director

KUCHING (Feb 7): Dr Veronica Lugah has been officially appointed as the new state health director, according to a social media posting on Sarawak Health Department (JKNS) Facebook page.

It disclosed that the appointment of Dr Veronica is effective today.

She took over from Dr Ooi Choo Huck, who went on compulsory retirement on Jan 31.

An Iban from Kuch­ing, Dr Veronica was previously the state health deputy director (public health) before being appointed as the acting state health director following Dr Ooi’s retirement

It was learnt that she recently received her appointment from Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.