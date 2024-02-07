Ex-PKR veep Surendran quits party, says promised reforms not forthcoming

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): Former PKR vice-president N. Surendran has quit PKR, saying that the party has failed to realise its reformation agenda as promised.

The former Padang Serai MP made the announcement through X, formerly known as Twitter, tonight after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil’s remarks on party discipline earlier today.

“Fahmi, never mind party discipline. I’ve not been an active party member for a long time anyway.

“I asked about the reforms PKR once promised. No decent answer to that.

“There is no point in being a member of a party that no longer represents change and reform. Take this as my resignation,” he said.

Surendran’s announcement came after Fahmi reminded him to abide by party discipline when voicing an opinion.

Fahmi, who is also the Lembah Pantai MP, told the lawyer that PKR and Pakatan Harapan adhere to both party principles and discipline.

He had made these comments to the media after he was asked for his response to Surendran’s disappointment over the apparent silence of PKR leaders to the sedition probe involving DAP’s Tony Pua.

On Sunday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police had opened an investigation into comments that Pua shared via Facebook as they are deemed as inciting the public to despise the royal institution when the decision was the Agong’s prerogative to make under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

He said that Pua is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Najib had initially received a 12-year sentence and a RM210 million fine for abuse of power, breach of trust, and money laundering related to RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

In the official statement on behalf of the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division as the board’s secretariat said the decision was made following a January 29 meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

It said the Pardons Board meeting, which was chaired by then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had considered five pardons applications, including the one from Najib.

Under the Federal Constitution, the Agong chairs the meetings of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories, which comprises the attorney general, the Federal Territories minister, and a maximum of three other members appointed by the Agong. – Malay Mail