Firemen rescue man from top floor of apartment in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 7): A 21-year-old man was rescued from the top floor of an apartment at Jalan Setia Raja here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 11.18pm and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene.

“At the scene, the firefighters managed to rescue the man at 11.33pm,” it added

Bomba said the man, who sustained head injuries during an earlier incident, was handed over to the paramedics to be transported to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 12.11am.

Meanwhile, those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts can contact the Befrienders Kuching helpline on 082-242800 to receive emotional support from 6.30pm to 9.30pm every day.

Alternatively email [email protected].

Befrienders Kuching was established in 2018 by a group of mental health practitioners and caregivers (psychiatrists, psychologists, medical officers, psychology graduates, and enthusiasts).