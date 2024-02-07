Grand opening ceremony for Kuching’s Roxy Impiana Hotel

KUCHING (Feb 7): A grand opening ceremony was held for Roxy Impiana Hotel here today after undergoing 18 months of major renovation works to revitalise the formerly abandoned building.

Located at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, the building was first constructed in 1967 and opened its doors to customers as Country View Hotel, a popular karaoke spot for the locals featuring Filipino bands.

The building management was changed in the late 1980s and it was subsequently renamed as Impiana Hotel before it was abandoned in early 2000s for about 20 years.

The building was often associated with being haunted by the locals due to its dilapidated state before Tecktonic & Sons Holdings, an established property developer, took over the building to refurbish it as a new boutique hotel.

Gracing the grand opening ceremony was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who remarked that the ceremony was a celebration of the successful rebirth of an abandoned old hotel.

“The concept (of restoring abandoned buildings) not only holds immense potential for economic development but also represents a deeper commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Awang Tengah.

The deputy premier said urban planning plays a vital role in shaping cities, and thoughtful and strategic planning would create a more liveable and vibrant space for the citizens.

“The concept of revitalising old, abandoned buildings that we see today aligns perfectly with this vision.

“Instead of constructing new structures from scratch, we are repurposing existing assets, preserving the architectural and historical heritage of our cities, and reducing the strain on resources.”

Thus, Awang Tengah lauded Tecktonic & Sons Holdings for its foresight in discovering value in abandoned buildings before investing in them to regain their status as a beacon of grandeur among the local community.

Tecktonic & Sons Holdings managing director Lee Chin Teck, meanwhile, said the Roxy Impiana Hotel building had existed before the current Wisma Saberkas was built at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg but the property underwent ownership changes for about 10 times based on the land title records.

Lee said the estimated costs to refurbish Roxy Impiana Hotel from its run-down state was between RM12 and RM15 million but it was a worthwhile investment for Kuching’s skyline to be dotted with another landmark building.

“As a developer, my job is not only to build apartments or shophouses. I cannot (stand it to) see any abandoned building in the city of Kuching. That is my job because to convert a rumoured haunted building into a modern hotel is not something everyone can do,” said Lee.

Lee underlined his commitment to work with the state government to make Kuching a better city, saying Tecktonic & Sons Holdings has an exceptional track record of restoring and repurposing abandoned buildings.

During the opening ceremony, Tecktonic & Sons Holdings also launched their latest property development projects, namely Springvale and Summervale apartments that are both strategically located within the premier commercial and residential hub of Taman BDC and Saradise.

A discount of RM14,000 is being offered until Chap Goh Mei or the 15th day of the Chinese New Year festival to individuals who place a booking for the Springvale or Summervale apartments.

Among those in attendance were state Deputy International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, and Natural Resources and Urban Development Ministry permanent secretary Datu Sr Zaidi Mahdi.