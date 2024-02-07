Head of State receives courtesy call from Sarawak Mufti

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar received a courtesy call from Mufti of Sarawak Datu Kipli Yassin at Astana Negeri today where he was briefed on matters related to fatwa and falak.

He was informed by Kipli on the processes involved in fatwa issuance and gazettement, and also on the fatwa that have already been issued in Sarawak

Kipli also briefed Wan Junaidi on the role and function of the Mufti Department of Sarawak in falak, and updated him on the progress of the construction of the Miri and Bintulu Falak Center and the Borneo Astronomy Center.

These centres have the potential to be turned into a research and education center as well as astro tourism attraction.

Wan Junaidi in his advice said the Mufti Department must continue to publish fatwa decisions and its legal explanations must be separated from matters of political nature.