Kota Samarahan Municipal Council starts operation to catch stray dogs to curb rabies

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) has commenced its Integrated Rabies Operation to catch stray dogs found roaming in public places to curb rabid dog bite cases.

Its chairman Dato Peter Minos said the focus will be on urban areas in Muara Tuang and Kota Samarahan, as well as further up in Sadong Jaya and Asajaya areas.

“Rabies is back again. In Kuching, we heard of some people got bitten by a dog which might be carrying rabies. We are worried. We are concerned. That’s why we are taking preventive measures.

“Together with Kuching City South Council (MBKS) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), we want to get rid of stray dogs and those dogs not looked after and are let loose off the gates. They pose potential dangers,” he said today.

He added the operation is also supported by the Resident’s Office and District Office as well as the Veterinary Services Department.

Minos also said MPKS has been telling dog owners and dog lovers to keep their dogs inside their compound and get them vaccinated against rabies, but some are not listening.

“MPKS is disappointed as their loose dogs are potential dangers to the communities.

“We appeal again to dog owners and dog lovers: keep your dogs inside your compound. Rabies kills,” he said.