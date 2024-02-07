Man hurt after pickup truck rear-ends cargo truck at Jalan Tatau-Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 7): A 29-year-old man was injured after his pickup truck rear-ended a cargo truck in Setiam, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu at around midnight today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 12.13am and firefighters from the Tatau fire station were despatched to the scene.

“The pickup truck driver was rescued out of the vehicle by members of the public before the firefighters arrived at the scene,” it added.

Bomba said the cargo driver was unhurt in the accident, and the injured pickup truck driver was transported to Bintulu Hospital in an ambulance for treatment.

After making sure that the situation was completely safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 12:58am.