Man injured after vehicle rear-ends stationary cargo lorry at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Feb 7): A 48-year-old man suffered bodily injuries after he rear-ended his vehicle into a stationary cargo lorry at Mile 22, Jalan Kuching–Serian at around 11.45pm last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said following the incident, the victim was found pinned to the driver’s seat.

Bomba said the firefighters from Siburan fire station managed to extricate the victim from the driver’s seat at 12.15am.

It added that the victim was given initial treatment at the scene before being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

After ensuring that the area was safe to other road users, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 12.23am.