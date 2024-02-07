Marudi police bid farewell to retiring personnel

MIRI (Feb 7): Marudi district police held a farewell ceremony yesterday for its personnel Sgt Raymond Bilong who is due for mandatory retirement on Mar 13.

Speaking at a ceremony, district police chief DSP Mohd Ruslan Mat Kib said he was proud of Raymond’s dedication and excellence in discharging his duties throughout his years in the police force.

“Congratulations for successfully completing your service without any disciplinary misconduct. Your departure (from Marudi district police) is indeed a great loss to all of us,” he said.

Mohd Ruslan and Marudi Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ASP George Shua Apau Pana also presented souvenirs to Raymond.

Raymond has been in the police force for the 33 years, of which 25 years were with the Marudi district police.