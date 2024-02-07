Mayor: Suspected rabid dog that bit 13 people at Jln Chawan captured

KUCHING (Feb 7): The suspected rabid dog which had bitten 13 people at Jalan Chawan here recently has been captured in Tabuan Jaya on Tuesday afternoon, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“I would like to appeal to the public that if you love your pets and you want to keep them, make sure you understand that you have to keep them safe, keep them vaccinated, and not let your pets roam freely outdoors,” Wee told The Borneo Post.

He said the dog was still being tested for rabies.

He appealed for cooperation from non-governmental organisations to seek a balanced approach in overcoming the rabies menace.

“We appeal to non-governmental organisations to work together and don’t point fingers at each other. We will need to find a balance because we have to protect the lives of the public,” he said.

He said a new case related to the same dog has been reported today and the number of victims so far totalled at 13.

“We like constructive suggestions but not pointing fingers at us as if we are the killers. We are just doing our jobs,” he said, adding that the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SSPCA) dog shelter at Jalan Penrissen here has already reached its full capacity.

Wee also urged victims of dog bites to seek medical treatment immediately as rabies is a life-threatening disease to humans.