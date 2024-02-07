Methodist Hock Ing Kindergarten celebrates completion of preschool of 36 pupils

KAPIT (Feb 7): Methodist Hock Ing Kindergarten held a mini convocation here Monday evening for 36 of its pupils who will be entering Primary 1 next month.

Headmistress Wong Su Cin in her speech congratulated the pupils for completing their two years of preschool education, and wished them all the best as they prepare to commence their formal education.

“Methodist Hock Ing Kindergarten adopts a classroom environment. They are taught the basics of reading, writing and Mathematics to prepare them for entry into Primary 1,” she said.

She also thanked the parents in attendance for entrusting the kindergarten to provide early education to their children.

The ceremony saw all 36 children presented with certificates to mark the completion of preschool.

Methodist Hock Ing Kindergarten management board chairman Revd Wong Chu Yin was among those present.