MetMalaysia issues strong winds, rough seas warning in South China Sea

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea from this Sunday to Tuesday.

It said that based on the weather model analysis, monsoon surges are expected to occur from Feb 10 to 13.

“These conditions may cause an increase in humidity, potentially bringing continuous rain in Sarawak and eastern Sabah as well as strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea during the period,” it said in a statement today.

MetMalaysia also informed that thunderstorms and heavy rain with strong winds may occur in several areas in the interior and western part of the peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

It also predicted dry and hot weather in the northern states of the peninsula, with temperatures exceeding 35°C. – Bernama