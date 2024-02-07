Miri lion dance group to participate in World Qilin Invitational Competition

MIRI (Feb 7): Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Association will be participating in the World Qilin Invitational Competition after the Lunar New Year, a rare opportunity for the team to showcase its Qilin martial art dancing.

Association chairman Vincent Chee said they are anticipating the competition and have been practising intensively since receiving the invitation.

“We have been practising not only for the competition but also for New Year house visits to promote the traditional Hakka Qilin culture, which is relatively rare compared to the commonly known southern lion dance,” said Chee during an eye-dotting ceremony of the association’s newly crafted Qilin head.

The eye-dotting ceremony was graced by National Sports Council (MSN) board of management member Alan Ling, and Charles Chaw who represented Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

Qilin is said to be a legendary hooved chimerical creature that appears in Chinese mythology. It signifies goodwill, benevolence, gentleness, and integrity.

Unlike the widely seen southern lion dance, Qilin has Chinese dragon-like features with antlers, eyes with thick eyelashes, manes that always flow upward, and beards.

Chee explained that Wai Sheng’s assistant coach Ho Yii Rong crafted the new Qilin using straws and papers, hand-painting every last detail.

“In addition to introducing Hakka Qilin to the local community, we also want to nurture local talent by training people like Ho to handcraft lion heads to meet local demand,” he added.