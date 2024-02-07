New toilet for women worshipers at Wan Alwi Tabuan Jaya Mosque completed

KUCHING (Feb 7): The new toilet facility at the Wan Alwi Tabuan Jaya Mosque, providing much-needed relief for female worshippers, has been completed.

In announcing this, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said his office allocated RM123,600 last year towards the construction of the mosque’s new toilet, aimed at enhancing the comfort and convenience of the female congregation.

Prior to this development, the absence of a toilet within the mosque premises posed challenges for female worshippers, particularly during night time visits.

“The location of the existing toilet outside the mosque building exacerbated the difficulties faced by female congregants, prompting the urgent need for an accessible facility.

“My office agreed to channel the necessary funds to cover the construction costs of the specialised toilet in response to the mosque’s request for assistance,” he said in a statement yesterday.