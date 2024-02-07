Padawan cops arrest man for alleged involvement in riot at Jln Batu Kawa house

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Padawan District Police today have arrested a man in his 20’s for alleged involvement in a riot which took place at a house at Jalan Batu Kawa here recently.

The district police Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said in a statement today that the suspect was arrested by police after they identified him in a video that was shared on the “Edisi Siasat” Telegram channel.

“In the viral video which was uploaded last night (Feb 6), a group of between six to seven men can be seen entering the house compound while armed with sharp objects and iron rods,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the suspects could also be seen vandalising the property.

“We are currently investigating the case and the motive behind the riot,” said Zainal, adding that the case is currently being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for Possessing weapons or missiles at riot and Section 427 of the same Code for mischief.

He added that a female victim had reported the incident to the police on Feb 4 and no injuries were recorded.

The suspect would be placed under remand tomorrow (Feb 8) at the Kuching Court to aid with the investigation and to determine the motive behind the incident.

Abang Zainal also said that the district’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following the arrest today would intensify their efforts to locate the remaining suspect by carrying out an operation with the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters’ CID.