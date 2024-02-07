Penguang disburses RM660,000 in MRP grants to 67 recipients in Marudi

MIRI (Feb 7): Minor Rural Project grants worth RM660,000 were recently distributed to 67 longhouses, villages and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Marudi state constituency.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also Marudi assemblyman, handed over the cheques at a meet-the-people gathering at Rumah Morgan in Sungai Nipa, Beluru.

Sarawak administrative officer (SAO) Marliney Igil spoke on the role and responsibilities of village security and development committees as grassroots leaders.

Tuai Rumah Morgan extended gratitude to Penguang for bringing development to his and other longhouses in Marudi state constituency and his tireless efforts in meeting their expectations and needs of the respective areas.

Meanwhile, Beluru district officer Charles Aloysius in his speech reminded the recipients to discharge their duties with commitment and integrity.

Penguang presented letters of extension of service to five Penghulu and 94 longhouse and village chiefs and letter of appreciation to 21 longhouse and village chiefs who had retired.

Apart from community leaders, also present at the function was political secretary to Sarawak Premier Alexander Asing.