Petros appointed as gas aggregator for Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Sarawak government has appointed Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) as the gas aggregator under the Distribution of Gas (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 with effect from Feb 1 this year.

Petros group chief executive officer Dato Janin Girie was on hand to receive the gas aggregator appointment from Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi at his office here yesterday.

Also present was Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication in a statement said following this appointment, Petros assumes responsibility for the procurement of natural gas and the development, operation and maintenance of gas distribution network and system to supply to industries and other consumers in Sarawak.

It said as the gas aggregator, Petros is integral to advancing Sarawak’s objectives outlined in the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

“By enhancing the utilisation of natural gas and ensuring the security of its supply, Petros plays a pivotal role in facilitating local and foreign participation in the gas sector, thereby fostering economic development through value-added activities that generate employment opportunities.

“This initiative aligns with the goals of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, aimed at achieving sustainable socio-economic growth and positioning Sarawak as a developed region with a high-income economy by the year 2030,” read the statement.

The ministry said under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance, all upstream gas producers, including Petronas, are mandated to work closely with Petros to enable the latter to fulfil its statutory role as the gas aggregator and to support the realisation of the Sarawak government’s development agenda as outlined in the Sarawak Gas Roadmap.

“Compliance with the Ordinance mandates that any parties engaging in activities related to gas distribution, including gas producers, must obtain the necessary licences,” it said.