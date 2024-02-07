Pines Square CNY Culture Bazaar 2024 closes with epic acrobatic lion dance performance (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Feb 7): An epic acrobatic lion dance performance was the highlight at the Pines Square Chinese New Year Culture Bazaar 2024 closing ceremony in Batu Kawah here this evening.

The lion dance was performed by the Tian Tian Eng Dragon and Lion Dance Sarawak troupe led by Eddy Tan.

The troupe was also given the honour to welcome Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government to the bazaar to officiate the closing of the week-long programme.

Tan said the lion dance performers aged between 14 and 20 and that he would bring along 20 to 25 persons comprising the dancers, drummers, cymbalists, and crew members to any single performance.

He said his troupe is among the popular ones in Kuching and that since December last year, they had performed 13 times, including the one tonight.

Those who normally invite them to perform were temples, corporate groups, and supermarkets.

There were also individuals who had invited them to wedding and birthday parties, he said.

His group emerged third best at a competition in Vietnam and champion at Johor in 2019.

For three consecutive years since 2016, they have also won at the Chinese New Year-related competition held at the Padang Merdeka here, Tan added.

Other highlights of the event include Dr Sim’s walkabout at the bazaar, tossing the Yee Sang, group photo sessions with Dr Sim, and a cultural state show.

The bazaar was co-organised by Malaysian Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak and Yayasan Masyarakat Lestari Malaysia.

Also present was MTPN Sarawak president Wynson Ong.