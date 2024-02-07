Premier: Former S’wak Governor undergoing medical treatment at home

KUCHING (Feb 7): Former Sarawak governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is currently undergoing medical treatment at home with assistance of nurses and doctors from a hospital, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I have not met him but I believe that he is still undergoing treatment with assistance of nurses and doctors from Normah ( Medical Specialist Centre).

“His condition is okay, but he is sick,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the Hari Perkhidmatan Awam celebration at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

MORE TO COME