Premier: Sarawak must adapt its laws to keep up with evolving ecosystems, global dynamics

KUCHING (Feb 7): Sarawak needs to adapt its laws to keep pace with evolving ecosystems and global dynamics, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In this regard, he said it is imperative for government agencies to review and potentially amend existing laws to meet the demands of contemporary challenges.

“We cannot have our outdated legislation. We have to update our legislation so that the laws are relevant to the changing time,” he said during the Civil Service Day event at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Highlighting the prevalence of cybercrime in today’s digital landscape, Abang Johari cited the need for updated cyber laws.

“We must understand cyber laws now because there are many crimes in cyberspace. Scams, reports of lost money due to scams – this is a new crime,” he said.

Abang Johari also emphasised the pressing issue of human trafficking, noting instances where individuals, including Sarawakians, have fallen victim to deception in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Peru.

“This means the law must be relevant, and we must understand it so that we can detect offenders and take precautionary measures,” he said.

Abang Johari also highlighted recent legislative developments in Sarawak, particularly in the realms of gas distribution and management.

He urged civil servants to acquaint themselves with these laws, noting their significance amidst a changing economic landscape.

“Meaning, the ecosystem has changed, the laws have changed, and we must know the implications of the new legislation.

“It is important to understand and adhere to the updated legal framework to effectively navigate Sarawak’s role in the evolving global economy,” he added.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan were among those present.