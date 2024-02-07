Rumah Empurau overall champs of SK Nanga Antaroh sports meet

KAPIT (Feb 7): SK Nanga Antaroh in Baleh recently held its annual sports day which saw the participation of its pupils in various track and field events.

The pupils were grouped into four sports houses, namely Rumah Empurau, Rumah Semah, Rumah Tapah and Rumah Tengadak.

Over the two-day meet, the houses battled it out in events such as the 60m, 100m and 200m and relay, as well as high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put and javelin.

Rumah Empurau was crowned overall champion, followed by Rumah Semah, Rumah Tapah and Rumah Tengadak in second, third and fourth place respectively.

Velven Denny from Rumah Empurau was named best male athlete, while Liana Latisya from Rumah Tapah was best female.

The closing ceremony was officiated by headmaster Sulang Usat who also presented the prizes to the winners.