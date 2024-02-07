Sibu businessman loses RM132,330 to online investment scam

SIBU (Feb 7): A businessman in his mid 60s lost RM132,330 after he fell victim to an online investment scam.

Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata in a statement said the man received a message via Messenger from a Facebook account named Jingyun Shu offering investment opportunities in September last year.

“He became interested and learned about Bitcoin investment online from an individual known only as Smallstrawberry.

“The man was promised that he would earn profits within three to four hours after he deposited money through the DDEX application,” he said.

Mancha said that the man had made 22 online transactions to four different bank accounts involving a total amount or RM132,330 since November last year.

“Profits from the investment were paid in US$, but the victim received only RM400 which was credited into his DDEX application.

“However, he cannot withdraw the money as he was told to make deposit payments first,” he said.

Mancha advised the public to only invest in investment platforms recognised by Bank Negara and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

He said those requiring financial and investment advice should only contact registered agents.

“Never click a link to download an Android Package Kit (APK) as we can never know if it’s safe or malicious,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.