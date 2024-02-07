S’wak police warns of stern action against traffic offenders during CNY period

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Sarawak police will take stern action against any traffic offenders particularly during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration this weekend.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said human behaviour has been identified to be the leading cause of road and traffic accidents in the state.

“Among them is speeding, failing to follow the speed limit and failing to abide by the traffic laws,” said Mancha to a press conference at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here today.

Earlier, he graced this year’s Chinese New Year Ops Selamat which will begin Feb 8 until Feb 13.

Mancha also revealed that during the Chinese New Year period last year, police recorded a total of 521 cases of road accidents, up from 412 cases in 2022.

“This shows an increase of 109 cases or 26.5 per cent. Last year, we also recorded a total of seven fatal cases as compared to four fatal cases in 2022,” he added.

Mancha also informed that this year, the police have identified more than 100 accident hotspot locations throughout the state and will be deploying around 850 police personnel of different ranks to be on the ground.

He added that these personnel will be stationed at accident prone areas as well as along roads which are expected to see an increase of traffic.

“I would like to advise the public to always abide by the law and follow the instructions of these police personnel who are on duty,” said Mancha.

Besides roads, the Sarawak police will also be deploying personnel to oversee river and sea transportations.

“The focus of the marine police will be on areas where river transport is frequent and common such as in Sibu, Kapit, Song, Kanowit and Tatau,” he added.

To homeowners who will be leaving their homes unattended as they will be celebrating back in their hometowns, Mancha advised them to download and register themselves via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) app.

He added that by registering the period of their absence from home, police will be able to plan their patrols more effectively which could reduce the number of house break-ins.

Besides informing the police via the VSP app, homeowners may also fill up a ‘balik kampung’ form at the nearest police station or via the PDRM official website.

Also present at the launch of the campaign were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus, Road Transport Department Sarawak director Norizan Jili and Socso Sarawak director Tan Phang Chia.