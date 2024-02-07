Tanker truck carrying palm oil badly damaged in fire in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 7): A tanker truck carrying palm oil was badly damaged after it caught fire at Mile 9 Kampung Penan Muslim, Jalan Bintulu-Miri here early today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 3.21am and firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the front of a lorry carrying palm oil was totally destroyed,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to put the fire under control at 4am.

After ensuring that the fire was fully extinguished, the firefighters ended the operation at 4.08am.

Bomba said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.