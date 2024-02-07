Youth in Kuching placed on good behaviour bond for damaging ex-girlfriend’s properties over breakup

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Magistrates’ Court here placed a youth on a 12-month bond of good behavior for damaging his ex-girlfriend’s properties over her decision to break up with him.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, in convicting the 20-year-old on his own guilty plea, allowed him to be released on undeposited bail of RM1,000 with one local surety.

The decision to place the youth on a good behaviour bond was made following a review of his social report which was presented to the court by the Welfare Department today.

The accused was charged with two counts of committing mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

On the first charge, he was accused of punching the window of his ex-girlfriend’s car, causing it to shatter and resulting in a loss of RM600, at around 3.30am on Jan 3 this year at the Kuching International Airport (KIA).

On the second charge, the youth was accused of damaging his ex-girlfriend’s mobile phone by throwing it onto the ground, resulting in a loss of RM450, at around 11.30pm on Jan 2, also at the KIA.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused became angry after the victim informed him that she was ending their relationship.

Both were employees of a restaurant at the airport.

A police report filed by the victim led to the arrest of the accused on Jan 4.

Prosecuting was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the youth was unrepresented by counsel.