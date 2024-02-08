30 measles cases detected in Penampang – Sabah Health Dept

KOTA KINABALU(Feb 8): A total of 30 measles cases have been detected in the Penampang district as of the 5th epidemiological week (ME05) this year, said Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna.

He said the demographic data showed that 87 per cent of the cases involved Malaysian citizens, with those aged 18 and above comprising 67 per cent of the total cases.

“Seventeen per cent of cases were reported to have received at least one dose of the measles vaccine, while 27 per cent did not receive any. The immunisation status of 53 per cent remained unknown,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He further said that the Sabah Health Department, through the Penampang Health Office, has conducted various prevention and control measures to address the spread of measles among the community, including supplementary immunisation activities (SIA) within a one-kilometre radius from measles case localities.

As of ME05, targeted SIA had been conducted in 16 case localities, where 366 children had been vaccinated, with 231 of them being Malaysian citizens and 135 non-citizens.

He noted that the measles immunisation rate for Penampang as of Jan 31 was 95 per cent, achieving the target set by the Health Ministry.

“However, there are challenges in identifying the vaccination status of some residents, especially foreigners, as they move frequently,” he said. – Bernama