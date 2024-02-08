Abang Johari, wife to attend CNY open houses on first two days of celebration

KUCHING (Feb 8): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will be attending several Chinese New Year Open House events here on the first and second day of the celebration.

On the first day of the celebration on Saturday, the couple will be at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching for the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) open house at 10am.

On the second day, Abang Johari and Juma’ani are expected to grace the CNY open house of Kuching Teochew Association.

Abang Johari will also attend the open houses of former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, state legal advisor Dato Sri JC Fong, Plaza Merdeka managing director Dato Steve Ng, Normah Medical Specialist Centre managing director Dato Dr Au Yong, Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Datuk Tan Jit Kee, Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.