Abd Karim: Saberkas becoming organisation of choice for S’wak youth

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) is receiving encouraging participation and is becoming the organisation of choice for youths in the state, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Saberkas president, who is Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said the increasing interest in the organisation was reflected by the number of youths who contested for positions in the highest committee.

“At the TGM (Triennial General Meeting) of Saberkas last year, we saw many who offered to compete in the highest committee compared to the TGM three years before.

“Three years ago, the committee election saw 28 candidates of which 25 were selected. However at last year’s TGM, a total of 46 contested with 25 selected, thus showing that the youth leaders’ interest in Saberkas is very high,” he said.

Abdul Karim was speaking at a press conference after chairing the Saberkas main committee meeting here today, which was attended by Saberkas deputy president Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu who is also Abdul Karim’s deputy minister.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said the encouraging participation was a source of pride for Saberkas, whose involvement consists of various races in the state.

He believed the increased interest and participation was the result of various programmes run by Saberkas throughout the year across the state.

“Last year alone, we held about 700 programmes or activities. This boosts the interest of the youth, especially in rural areas, towards Saberkas because they see the role played by Saberkas whether in sports programmes, community and so on.

“This is an attraction,” he said.