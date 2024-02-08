Abg Jo: DBKU area recognised as geopark under Sarawak Delta

KUCHING (Feb 8): The area under the jurisdiction of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has been recognised as a geopark known as the Sarawak Delta Geopark, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report, the Premier said several features of the Sarawak Delta Geopark are on par with the geoparks in Langkawi and Perak.

As such, he said Kuching North residents must continue to take good care of their respective areas in terms of cleanliness and the surrounding environment despite undergoing a rapid pace of development.

“As the DBKU area has been recognised as geopark, it will become a tourist attraction with unique features. Next, we will undertake plans to ensure that it will be recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark,” he said during DBKU’s ‘Kejiranan Mesra’ (Friendly Neighbourhood) dinner at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) banquet hall last night.

On infrastructural development in Kuching North, Abang Johari said it must be intensified in the long run to meet population growth.

He said the main area of development would be on the road system to improve connectivity to various areas.

Apart from widening the road from Yayasan Sarawak roundabout to Damai into four lanes, he said there will also be a dedicated lane for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), as well as bicycle and pedestrian lanes.

The Premier said the construction of new roads will indirectly pave the way for the government to open up new housing areas to meet population growth.

He said the government would be able to bear the massive costs of these developments because of the state’s sound financial position.

On DBKU’s ‘Kejiranan Mesra’ programme, Abang Johari said the concept should also be extended to Kuching old town.

Among those present at the dinner were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relationship) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, chief political secretary and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki, and Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.