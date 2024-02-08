Army foil attempt to smuggle illegal ciggies into country via Tebedu

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Malaysian army intercepted a group of individuals inside the jungles in Tebedu, Serian shortly past midnight today and seized 3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes.

The First Infantry Division in a statement said their unit had been conducting a patrol in the area when they spotted the individuals transporting the boxes of cigarettes from the border into Malaysia.

“They (suspects) managed to escape upon detecting the presence of the army,” it said, adding that the assortment of cigarettes were worth over RM95,000.

A police report was lodged at the Tebedu police station, while the seized items were handed over to the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex for further action.

The Malaysian army asserted their stance to end any form of border crimes to safeguard the nation’s security and sovereignty.