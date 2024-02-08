Azerbaijan plans to observe Sabah State Legislative Assembly session

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M. Yahya, received a courtesy visit from the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, at his office in the State Legislative Assembly building on Thursday.

Kadzim welcomed Irfan as he was the first ambassador of a foreign country to visit the Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

He also welcomed the proposal and plans of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia to send their parliament members as observers during the upcoming Sabah State Legislative Assembly session.

“The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia also invited us to visit and act as observers through an exchange programme to their country,” he said.

Also present were the Deputy Speakers of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, Datuk Richard Yong and Datuk Haji Al Hambra Tun Juhar, and its secretary, Rafidah Maqbool Rahman.