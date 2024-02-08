Channel ‘dragon’ qualities towards achieving goals, SMK Tung Hua pupils told

SIBU (Feb 8): Students of SMK Tung Hua are told to embrace the qualities of the ‘Dragon’ and channel them towards their academic and personal goals.

The school’s principal Goi Nguok Yew said the Chinese believed that the dragon is a supernatural being known for its talent and excellence.

“Those who are highly principled and able to make great achievements are called ‘Dragons’ as described by the ancient people.

“The Year of the Dragon’ is often associated with strength, ambition and vitality.

“I pray that our students will embrace these qualities and utilise them to further their academic and personal goals,” he said during the school’s Chinese New Year celebration here yesterday.

Goi also hoped the ‘Year of the Dragon’ will serve as a motivating force for students to strive for excellence and make the most of their educational journey.

The purpose of the celebration, he said, was to promote cultural diversity, foster understanding and cultivate respect among students and staff.

“By celebrating Chinese New Year, the school provides an opportunity for students to learn about and appreciate the traditions, customs and values associated with this important festival in Chinese culture.

“It also allows students from different backgrounds to come together, share experiences and develop a sense of unity and inclusivity within the school community,” he added.

Also present were SMK Tung Hua Board of Management vice chairman Dr Wong Soon Ting, the ex-student association vice chairman Hii Toh Huat and parent-teacher association chairman James Wong.