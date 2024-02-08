CM: Govt will continue to maintain peace in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): The state government will continue to strive to ensure that the peace enjoyed by the multiracial community in this state continues to be maintained, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Peace, he said, gave the people the opportunity to welcome and celebrate their respective festivals and cultures, such as the Chinese New Year, in harmony.

“The state government will also continue to provide support to ensure that the diversity of the people’s festivals and culture can be preserved and passed on to future generations.

“We are grateful that Malaysians in Sabah, especially those of Chinese descent, will celebrate the Chinese New Year this year, which is the Year of the Dragon, in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and joy.

“May the presence of this new year bring more economic progress and prosperity to the people and the state, in addition to improving various sectors including the tourism industry, investment and human capital development,” he said in his message in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2024 celebration, here on Thursday.

Hajiji in his message also delivered Chinese New Year greetings to all the Chinese community in this state.

“On behalf of the state government and family, I wish Happy Chinese New Year, Gong Xi Fa Cai to all the Chinese community and those who celebrate it in this state,” he said.