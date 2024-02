SIBU (Feb 8): A cobra, measuring one metre in length, was caught in the cupboard of a house in Kampung Itol, Daro this morning.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said in a statement that several personnel armed with snake-catching equipment went to the village house to assist.

“The cobra was hiding in the cupboard of the house and was successfully caught,” said the statement.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the APM team returned to base.