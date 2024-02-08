Come home and contribute to Sarawak, Dr Sim appeals to Sarawakians

KUCHING (Feb 8): Sarawakians living abroad have been asked to return to contribute to the state.

In making the appeal, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian pointed out he has fulfilled his responsibilities and played his part.

Dr Sim said he returned from Australia 22 years ago and started the Sarawak Heart Centre, which was listed as a top 100 specialised cardiology hospital in the Asia Pacific region last year.

“Why is it possible? Because people like me, Dr Alan Fong, and Dr Teh Cheng Lay and others, all of us graduated from overseas. We came back to contribute. We came back to build it up.

“We urge Sarawakians who stay overseas, please find out what are the opportunities you can contribute because I have made my role and done my part,” Dr Sim said during the ‘Media Night with Dr Sim’ here last night.

He pointed out that last month, the Ministry of Health chose Sarawak as the site for a first-in-human clinical trial.

“They chose Sarawak because we have done the research 20 years ago.

“We started step by step and now people realise that we have the best facilities that were started by me. We are as good as any other place,” he said.

Dr Sim added the media can also play a role in helping Sarawakians to understand that the state is entering an exciting phase of nation-building.