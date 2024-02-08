Divers claim endangered marine species sold at markets

KOTA KINABALU(Feb 8): The frequent spottings of possibly endangered marine species at local markets in Sabah have raised alarm about the sustainability of marine ecosystems.

For the past few days, the diving community had spotted catsharks being sold openly at a seafood restaurant in Tuaran and another one, with white spots on body parts, found at a market here.

Deus Diving Club (DDC) president Sim Fui said that they are aware that only certain shark and ray species are protected under the federal law Fisheries Act 1985, thus it makes the rest of the species allowed to be caught, sold or consumed.

As of July 17, 2019, four shark species and two manta ray species gained country-wide protection under the Federal Fisheries (Control of Endangered Species of Fish) Regulations 1999, Fisheries Act 1985.

These species are the great hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran), smooth hammerhead shark (Sphyrna zygaena), winghead shark (Eusphyra blochii), oceanic whitetip shark (Carcharhinus longimanus), giant oceanic manta (Manta birostris) and reef manta (Manta alfredi).

“As avid divers, we understand the critical role that sharks and rays play in maintaining the balance of our oceans.

“They are not only majestic creatures but also vital components of marine biodiversity.

“For the diving enthusiasts, they would not mind paying to see those species underwater. However, seeing them at the markets will really deter their interest in coming to Sabah.” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Therefore, Sim hopes Sabah lawmakers will prioritise the protection of marine species by introducing and advocating for legislation that safeguards these animals and their habitats.

“We believe that enhanced legal protections, coupled with strict enforcement measures, are essential to curb illegal fishing activities and prevent further exploitation of vulnerable species,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sim said the club, which has about 100 members of diverse background and professions, values collaboration and collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

He encouraged the public to actively report sightings of endangered marine species to relevant authorities and conservation organisations.

“By working together, we can raise awareness, gather crucial data, and take meaningful steps towards preserving our precious marine heritage for future generations,” he concluded.