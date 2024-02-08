Thursday, February 8
DPM Zahid reiterates Umno’s commitment to secure full pardon for Najib

Ahmad Zahid speaks during the monthly assembly of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development in Putrajaya on Feb 8, 2024. — Malay Mail photo

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 8): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has today reaffirmed Umno’s stance to continue seeking a full pardon for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Umno president also said that these efforts must be made with respect for both the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim’s prerogative, as well as to accommodate Najib’s and his family’s appeal.

“We are moving towards fulfilling Najib and his family’s request, and the steps to be taken later should consider our respect for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“This is because His Majesty also has powers as outlined in the Federal Constitution,” he said after attending the Monthly Assembly of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development here. — Malay Mail

