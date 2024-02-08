Dr Sim: Batu Lintang rep just GPS-friendly, not joining SUPP

KUCHING (Feb 8): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has been described as “friendly with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)”.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said this when refuting speculation regarding the independent elected representative’s affiliation with the party.

The Deputy Premier explained that SUPP has worked with See through Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as Kho Teck Wan, who is a political secretary to the premier, on some projects.

He told reporters this during his ‘Media Night with Dr Sim’ last night, where See was among those present.

“We invited See to come tonight because otherwise, he will be staying alone. He is also joining us as part of the organising committee for the Sarawak government’s Chinese New Year,” said Dr Sim.

He added SUPP will always open its doors to everyone.

“Some people choose not to join. I cannot say anything. Some people left our party and choose not to come back.

“He is friendly with GPS, and we don’t want Batu Lintang to be left behind,” said Dr Sim, while stressing See will not be joining SUPP.

Among those present at the event were Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai.

See resigned from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) on Aug 14, 2022, opting to become an independent.

There has been speculation that See would join GPS, possibly through its component party SUPP.