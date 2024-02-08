Dr Sim: Chong’s FB posts tarnished my reputation as doctor, politician

KUCHING (Feb 8): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian told the High Court here today that his career as a doctor and politician were negatively impacted by Chong Chieng Jen’s posts on Facebook regarding the Covid-19 food aid drive in 2020.

He said following the Sarawak Democratic Action Party chairman’s allegations against him, he was no longer the treasurer of Asia Pacific Society of Cardiology – a position he had held for 10 years.

“On top of that, after the two Facebook posts, there was a lot of embarrassment for me, as well as queries by medical professionals and political colleagues, as to how this could happen as it is not the character of Dr Sim,” he said during cross-examination by Chong’s lawyer Michael Kong.

The Sarawak United People’s Party president added that since the allegations against him involved financial mismanagement, he did not offer himself for re-election as the Society’s treasurer.

Dr Sim, represented by lawyer Shankar Ram Asnani, was the final witness in his defamation suit against Chong.

Meanwhile, Kong informed the court that the defendant will be calling five witnesses to testify, including Kong himself, Chong, a translator and a reporter.

In 2020, Dr Sim filed the defamation suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, BatuLintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by Shankar who is assisted by Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.

The defamation suit heard before judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab will resume on March 21 and 22.