Enrolment at YMCA kindy in Permai on the rise

SIBU (Feb 8): The YMCA Yakin Diri Kindergarten in Permai is seeing a rise in enrolments, said kindergarten vice chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew.

He said this is in contrast with the dwindling numbers for most kindergartens in the town area.

“From my understanding, the number of pupils for Sibu is actually dropping, so we are facing fewer children in the kindergartens in the town area.

“The good news is that a lot of families have actually moved to Permai, that is why you can see there is still a lot of children in this area,” he said during the YMCA Yakin Diri prize-giving and Chinese New Year celebration today.

He said it is important for families to have more children as they are a blessing not just for the families but also society.

He thanked the parents for taking good care of their children.

Headmistress Teresa Lau called on parents to ensure their children continue learning and doing their homework during the long school holiday break.

“Our teachers gave them homework and I hope you will ensure that your children do their homework and when they come back to school, I will mark their homework,” she said.

She added the pupils did well last year both academically and in co-curricular activities.

A total of 61 pupils received their kindergarten completion certificates today.