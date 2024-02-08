Fadillah’s ministry now known as Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 8): The Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities (KPTDGA) is now officially known as the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation or Petra.

The name change of the ministry was proposed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, and approved by the Cabinet at its meeting yesterday.

Petra, in a statement issued today, said that the change is to reflect the true role and responsibility of the ministry concerning its transformation efforts in the field of energy and water.

“The purpose is to ensure that the government’s aspirations through the functions and duties of this ministry can be understood more clearly by the general public through the new name,” read the statement.

It also stated that the selection of Petra as the acronym for the ministry was determined through a competition, which was open to the staff of the ministry as well as departments and agencies under it.

A total of 105 suggestions were received and Petra was selected as the new ministry’s acronym, it said, adding that the acronym refers to the selection of selected letters associated with the name of the ministry.

“Energy Transition is expressed symbolically in the first three letters (PET), while Water Transformation is also expressed symbolically through the last three letters of the acronym (TRA).

“The energy and water sectors which are the most important components in our lives and the well-being of the people will be supported by this ministry,” it said, adding that Petra will be used in all official business by the ministry. — Bernama