Fix Lrg Hui Sing 4 drains immediately, DAP man tells MBKS

KUCHING (Feb 8): A Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak’s Michael Kong has called on the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to take immediate action in rectifying the deteriorating condition of the drains at Lorong Hui Sing 4 here.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said residents in the area have reported the condition of the drains to the council but unfortunately, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“The scenario that exists now is made worse by the ongoing wet season. Many sections of the drain are exposed to weather elements, leading to significant soil erosion.

“Despite the repeated notifications to MBKS, no action has been taken, and the condition is worsening with each passing day,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that there are potential hazards and risks associated with this drain issue.

“The safety of the residents is at stake, and prompt action is required to stop things from getting worse.

“I urge MBKS to prioritise this matter and take prompt action to address the drainage issue at Lorong Hui Sing 4,” he said.

He said the residents have a right to live in a safe environment and that it is the responsibility of the local authorities to ensure the well-being of the community.