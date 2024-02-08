Foundation helps Miri student take up law at Melaka uni

MIRI (Feb 8): The national Lee Foundation has approved a Miri student’s study grant application to take up law at Melaka Multimedia University.

Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who supported the application, handed over the RM6,800 grant from the foundation to Lai Heng Yi.

Lai is currently undertaking his foundation course at the university.

The foundation said the grant is to cover Lai’s tuition fees at the Melaka campus.

Lee added Lai is the first student from Miri he has helped to secure a study grant from the Lee Foundation.