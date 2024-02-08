In Bau, motorcycle bursts into flames following crash with car

KUCHING (Feb 8): A motorcycle burst into flames after it was involved in an accident with a car at KM2 Jalan Bau-Lundu at 10.48am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said members of the public brought the motorcyclist to hospital prior to the arrival of emergency services.

“Bomba received a call on the incident and dispatched firefighters from the Bau station to the scene.

“There, they discovered a motorcycle that was in flames in the middle of the road,” said the statement.

Firefighters used water sourced from their fire truck to control and eventually extinguish the flames, which had already engulfed and destroyed the motorcycle.

They also conducted a clean-up of the road to ensure it was safe for other road users.

The Bomba operation ended at 11.20am.

According to sources, the driver of the car did not sustain any physical injuries in the crash.