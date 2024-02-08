Indonesia election: Voters in S’wak to cast votes at consulate general in Kuching, mobile ballot boxes across state on Feb 14

SIBU (Feb 8): Indonesians in Sarawak will be casting their votes for the 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election on February 14 at mobile ballot boxes in nine divisions throughout the state or at its polling station at the Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching.

Indonesia’s Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono said the presidential election is held simultaneously with the General Election of Members of the House of Representatives (DPR), the District House of Representatives (DPD) and the District House of Representatives (DPRD).

“A total of 153 mobile ballot boxes have been prepared to serve 61,912 voters in nine parts of Sarawak to vote from February 4 to February 10.

“While five Voting Centers will be opened at the Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching to serve 2,988 voters on February 11,” he told the media after attending a dinner hosted by the Mafrica Group of Companies at a hotel here.

Raden was earlier visiting Sibu to review the election process and also in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

He said 459 officers and 153 security personnel will be manning the mobile ballot boxes while 35 officers and 10 security personnel will be at the Indonesia’s Consul-General in Kuching.

“The General Election Commission (KPU) in Jakarta has sent logistics for this election such as ballot papers to the Consulate General in Kuching, and these logistics have already been distributed and stored in temporary storage warehouses in nine divisions.

“After the voting is complete, the ballot papers from the 153 mobile ballot boxes will be sent back to the Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching. On February 14, the tallying process will be carried out at the Penview Convention Center (PCC) Sejingkat in Kuching,” he said.

Raden hoped that the election process in Sarawak would go smoothly and would be reported to the KPU in Jakarta accordingly.

He also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation and assistance of all relevant authorities in Sarawak including the State Secretary, Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Kuching North City Hall (DBKU), Miri City Council (MCC), Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Bintulu Resident Office and local authorities in the nine divisions where the mobile ballot boxes are place, as well as the the Royal Malaysian Police, the Malaysian Immigration Department and private companies.

Also present were Mafrica general manager Dato Thomas Tieng.