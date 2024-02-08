Invest in child’s education, Daro rep tells parents

DARO (Feb 8): A good foundation in primary school education plays a vital part in a child’s overall well-being, says Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

Citing the important role of an elementary school and its impact in the course of a child’s learning journey, he advised parents to also play their parts in their children’s education, starting from the primary school.

“Education is one of the best investments you can make for your child’s future, and which can change a family’s living standard for the better,” said Safiee.

He said this in his speech at the presentation of excellence awards to the Year 6 pupils of SK Camporan and the graduation ceremony of the preschoolers here, on Tuesday.

At the event, Safiee pledged RM10,000 for the management of the school and an additional RM10,000 for the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) as part of the funding for the proposed upgrading work of the school’s multipurpose hall.

Also present at the event were headmaster Nordin Tamin, Daro Education Office representative Rudy Ladi, PTA chairperson Faruzzila Mokhtar and school liaison officer Sergeant Halim Eli.